Scarborough Sparkle to shine at Open Air Theatre - Here's all you need to know

The festive event begins this evening at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Scarborough Sparkle returns to the Open Air Theatre this evening (Friday, November 29) with a funfair and stalls among the offering.

North Yorkshire Council is running the event, which will be launched with a lantern parade in Peasholm Park at 5.30pm.

The Open Air Theatre will house more than 50 stalls showcasing gifts, hot food and drinks.

The Tipi Venue will be offering a warm space to enjoy refreshments, and This is the Coast will take over the stage which will feature local choirs.

A snow machine, Christmas tree and Santa sleigh will adorn the venue, and the Grinch and characters from Frozen will keep children entertained.

Scarborough Sparkle runs on Friday from 5pm to 9pm, Saturday from 11am to 8pm, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

Admission to the venue is free.

The programme offers something for everyone with the key events detailed below:

A free bus will bring visitors to the event

Friday November 29

5pm – This is the Coast stage with Paddy

5pm – The Grinch until 9pm

5.45pm – Lantern Parade enters Sparkle

6pm – Official opening

6.15pm – St Martin’s School Choir

7pm – Annie & King

8pm – This is the Coast disco

Saturday November 30

11am – Frozen Character till 3pm

11.30am – This is the Coast disco

12.30pm – Back Chat Brass

1pm – The Well-Being Choir

2pm – Back Chat Brass

3pm – Back Chat Brass

3.30pm – The Grinch till 8pm

4pm – Scarborough Elf Choir

4pm – Ghost Caribou till 7pm

5pm – Christmas music

6pm – Archie McNally

7pm – Kopycats

Sunday December 1

11am – The Grinch till 4pm

11am – Frozen Characters till 2pm

11.30am – Gladstone Road School Choir

12pm – The Snow Lion till 5pm

12.30pm – YMCA

1pm – Churches Together

2pm – Dan Pelucci

3pm – Scarborough Sea Cadets

A free bus will operate a return service on Saturday and Sunday from Eastfield, passing through Crossgates, Falsgrave and Scarborough town centre, before arriving at Peasholm Park.

For more information, visit the Discover Yorkshire Coast website at www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com/event/scarborough-sparkle/216630101/