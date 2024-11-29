Scarborough Sparkle to shine at Open Air Theatre - Here's all you need to know
North Yorkshire Council is running the event, which will be launched with a lantern parade in Peasholm Park at 5.30pm.
The Open Air Theatre will house more than 50 stalls showcasing gifts, hot food and drinks.
The Tipi Venue will be offering a warm space to enjoy refreshments, and This is the Coast will take over the stage which will feature local choirs.
A snow machine, Christmas tree and Santa sleigh will adorn the venue, and the Grinch and characters from Frozen will keep children entertained.
Scarborough Sparkle runs on Friday from 5pm to 9pm, Saturday from 11am to 8pm, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.
Admission to the venue is free.
The programme offers something for everyone with the key events detailed below:
Friday November 29
5pm – This is the Coast stage with Paddy
5pm – The Grinch until 9pm
5.45pm – Lantern Parade enters Sparkle
6pm – Official opening
6.15pm – St Martin’s School Choir
7pm – Annie & King
8pm – This is the Coast disco
Saturday November 30
11am – Frozen Character till 3pm
11.30am – This is the Coast disco
12.30pm – Back Chat Brass
1pm – The Well-Being Choir
2pm – Back Chat Brass
3pm – Back Chat Brass
3.30pm – The Grinch till 8pm
4pm – Scarborough Elf Choir
4pm – Ghost Caribou till 7pm
5pm – Christmas music
6pm – Archie McNally
7pm – Kopycats
Sunday December 1
11am – The Grinch till 4pm
11am – Frozen Characters till 2pm
11.30am – Gladstone Road School Choir
12pm – The Snow Lion till 5pm
12.30pm – YMCA
1pm – Churches Together
2pm – Dan Pelucci
3pm – Scarborough Sea Cadets
A free bus will operate a return service on Saturday and Sunday from Eastfield, passing through Crossgates, Falsgrave and Scarborough town centre, before arriving at Peasholm Park.
For more information, visit the Discover Yorkshire Coast website at www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com/event/scarborough-sparkle/216630101/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.