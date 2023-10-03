Scarborough's Great British Bake Off star Freya Cox launches new autumn cake at Castle Howard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Freya, the vegan baker and writer who appeared on GBBO in 2021, has collaborated with Castle Howard’s Head Chef, Nathan Richardson-Kelly, on three tasty treats across the year.

To celebrate the partnership, Freya will be visiting the Castle Howard Farm Shop on October 31 from 1pm to 3pm, to sign copies of her recipe book Simply Vegan Baking and meet and greet visitors, who can try the final cake in the series, a double chocolate muffin with toasted white chocolate marshmallows, for free with every Simply Vegan Baking purchase.

Great British Bake Off star Freya Cox, of Scarborough, with the autumn cakes she has made for Castle Howard.

Luke Butler, Head of Food and Beverage at Castle Howard, said: ‘We’re thrilled to have worked with Freya to expand our vegan offering here at Castle Howard, with a delicious option every season.

"It’s been a wonderful opportunity to create new plant-based treats for our visitors, and we’re delighted with their popularity.

"The double chocolate muffin with toasted white chocolate marshmallows is autumnal and comforting.”

Freya said: ‘It’s been absolutely brilliant to collaborate with the team at Castle Howard.

Freya Cox's autumn cakes at Castle Howard.

"I’m so excited for people to try a beautiful cake in a beautiful place that means a lot to me and my family.

"I’m looking forward to meeting everyone.”