Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre ready to announce acts for summer of 2024
The 2023 season had a wide variety of acts performing on the Yorkshire coast and included Mamma Mia!, Blondie, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Sting, Paul Heaton, Hollywood Vampires, The Cult, Tom Grennan, Pulp, Dermot Kennedy, N-Dubz, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and Olly Murs.
The Open Air Theatre reopened in 2010 when HRH Queen Elizabeth II opened it.
Since then, an array of famous artists have performed at the largest open air venue in Europe, including Elton John, Britney Spears, Noel Gallagher (twice!), Gary Barlow, Kylie Minogue and many more.
The first announcement of the 2024 season comes tomorrow, Friday, October 6, at 8am which has left fans eager with anticipation.
With over 200 comments on the teaser Facebook post, many fans are trying to guess who the first announcement may be - guesses included Bon Jovi, The Cure, Rick Astley, Lucy Spraggan, Paloma Faith, Hairspray the musical, OMD and Olivia Rodrigo, to name a few.
Check back on The Scarborough News tomorrow at 8am to see who will be performing.