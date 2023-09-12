Scarborough's South Cliff Gardens named one of the best heritage coastal places to visit in the country

The Seaside Heritage Network has announced its inaugural Bucket and Spade List, the Top Ten favourite seaside places and experiences as voted for by members of the public.

Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens have been announced as a top 10 favourite seaside place as part of the Seaside Heritage Network’s inaugral Bucket and Spade list.

It came in at number seven, beating Dreamland Margate, Bournemouth Beach Huts and Babbacombe Model Village.

Gemma Alexander, South Cliff Gardens Community Engagement Officer, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to have made it onto the top 10 of the Bucket and Spade List, it’s a huge privilege to be included.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

"We would like to extend an enormous thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for us.

"The gardens have recently undergone a significant transformation thanks to the backing of the National Lottery Heritage and Community Funds and fantastic local support.

"We can’t wait to share them with visitors both old and new now that the restoration work is completed. We have so many beautiful and unique heritage features to explore and discover as well as spectacular views and a few new surprises!”

South Cliff Gardens reopened in March of this year after two years of restorations.

The renovations began in April 2021 after the Victorian gardens received £4.5m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and £2m from Scarborough Borough Council.

The remainder of the £7.1m was raised by the South Cliff community.

You can read about the restoration here.

Dr Kathryn Ferry, a founder member of the Seaside Heritage Network, said how important it was to see people and communities getting behind the vote: “There’s a strong nostalgic element to these finalists but that’s no bad thing, it shows how embedded the seaside holiday and seaside resorts are within our island culture. T

"oo ofen, these towns get a bad press but it’s time to change perceptions and celebrate the joy and entertainment the seaside has brought to generations of Britons.