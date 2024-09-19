See magnificent Milky Way and spectacular Saturn at Sutton Bank Star Hub - here's how to book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Night owls are being offered the chance to get magnificent views the Milky Way and Saturn at the popular Star Hub at Sutton Bank Visitor Centre.

The facility – opened three years ago by the North York Moors National Park Authority – has attracted hundreds of night owls eager to gaze through powerful telescopes at the starry night sky and enjoy colourful presentations.

Now another packed programme is planned, starting with an opportunity to spy the Milky Way and spectacular ringed planet Saturn on Saturday September 21.

Richard Darn, lead astronomer, said: “The North York Moors is beautifully dark which is why it was designated as an international dark sky reserve in 2020.

Astronomer Richard Darn at the Sutton Bank Star Hub which has announced more dark sky events for the public.

"The public appetite to learn more about the night sky is as strong as ever, especially as many people have lost their view of the heavens due to light pollution.”

Other themed nights planned include moon watching sessions and a chance to see the Solar System’s biggest planet Jupiter.

The Star Hub is located at the Sutton Bank National Park Centre and is fully accessible.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/4x8ubjvu for more information and booking details.

Or email [email protected] or 07753 670038.