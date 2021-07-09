Sherburn Playing Field Association to hold summer craft fair
A craft fair will be held at Sherburn Sports Club to raise money towards a new play park
Sherburn Playing Field Association will hold a Summer Craft Fair on Sunday July 11.
The event will take place at Sherburn Sports Club from 10.00am until 3.00pm and all money raised will go towards a new play park.
The free to enter event will feature craft stalls from local traders, a tombola and refreshments including cakes and bacon sandwiches will be available.
If you would like to book a stall, call 07445 253 691