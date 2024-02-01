Skipping day 2024: Everything you need to know about one of Scarborough's oldest and loved traditions

The traditional skipping day events are again returning to Scarborough this Shrove Tuesday.

Scarborough’s fantastic traditional Shrove Tuesday celebrations are once again return this year, and it’s expected to be as good as ever.

What is happening in Scarborough this year?

Shrove Tuesday takes place on Tuesday, February 13.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditionally, Councillor John Ritchie, the Scarborough Mayor, will ring the infamous Pancake Bell to a crowd of eager pancake fans at 12 noon on North Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, the annual Pancake Day races, organised by North Yorkshire Council and This Is The Coast radio, will follow at 12.15pm on Aberdeen Walk.

Teams of two will race around a carefully crafted obstacle course to win the coveted Golden Frying Pan trophy!

It’s not just about how quickly you complete the obstacle course as teams can earn extra points for fancy dress, entertaining the crowd and how much pancake is left in the pan at the end of the race.

There will also be certificates and prizes for the runners up.

Last year’s winner of the Golden Frying Pan was Boyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your business would like to take part, fill the form out here.

Following the races, head down to the seafront of pancake eating and skipping.

Make sure you stop by the Scarborough Sea Cadets on East Sandgate, who will be serving up pancakes for the hungry skippers from 12noon.

Foreshore Road will be shut for the afternoon as local schoolchildren take part in the annual tradition of skipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of children and families adorn the seafront and spend the afternoon skipping

Where did the Shrove Tuesday celebrations originate from?

The skipping tradition goes back to at least the 1800s and there are various theories as to how it started.

It is said by some that from the 1800s, workers and labourers would be given half a day off for Lent so they would gather on the beach to play football whilst the children would skip nearby.

It is also said that in 1903, ‘Skipping Day’ was born in Scarborough when fishermen would sort their ropes and nets and give those not fit for fishing to children to play with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could also be to do with Ball Day which was when stalls would line the foreshore selling children's toys, including skipping ropes.

Since 1853 a town dignitary or celebrity has rung a bell at noon - originally to signal to housewives that they should begin making pancakes.

More information on the traditions of Scarborough’s loved Skipping Day can be found on the Maritime Heritage website here.