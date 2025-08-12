Smashing Pumpkins: Everything you need to know about Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Smashing Pumpkins are headlining at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Wednesday August 13 - here’s all you need to know about the gig.

The Smashing Pumpkins have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and collected two GRAMMY Awards, seven MTV VMAs and an American Music Award.

The band – Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin – continue to spin together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks.

Their incredible catalogue is highlighted by the platinum Gish (1991), the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream (1993), diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995), platinum Adore (1998), and gold-selling Machina/The Machines of God (2000).

As prolific as ever, 2023 saw the release ATUM, a rock opera presented in three acts, alongside a massive sold out North American tour.

It was followed just nine months later by Aghori Mhori Mei – the band’s 13th studio album.

Support is from White Lies and Rocket.

London band White Lies emerged as one of Britain’s most important guitar bands with the launch of their UK Number One debut album To Lose My Life in 2009 – which led to a Brit Award nomination, a stadium tour with Coldplay, and appearances on David Letterman and Jools Holland, and five further studio albums.

Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.