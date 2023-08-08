News you can trust since 1882
Staithes and Runswick lifeboat crew teams up with lifeguards in simulation on beach

Staithes and Runswick RNLI volunteer crew took part in training with the charity's lifeguards at Runswick Bay in an exercise which saw them give care ‘casualties’ on the beach.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:26 BST

The collaboration between lifeguards and lifeboat crews allows both parties to understand each other’s expertise and equipment to perform more effective and efficient rescues.

Ailsa Legg, Senior Lifeguard said: “It’s been amazing to have the opportunity to train with the Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat and their crew.

“Joint training sessions are so valuable to us as they give us a chance to share our skills, knowledge, and experience with each other, as well as familiarise ourselves with one another’s kit – so should we ever find ourselves assisting during incidents we can work effortlessly as one team.”

Staithes and Runswick RNLI crews in joint training with lifeguards.Staithes and Runswick RNLI crews in joint training with lifeguards.
Staithes and Runswick RNLI crews in joint training with lifeguards.
Joint training exercises enable both parties to build trust and familiarity with each other's abilities, leading to smoother and safer rescue operations when emergencies arise.

The training on Monday August 7 involved simulated casualties in need of casualty care and extraction from the beach at Runswick Bay with both open wounds and fractures.

Part of the exercise involved liaison with the lifeboat crew, coordinating the lifeboat coming close to the shore then the transfer of the casualties to the lifeboat.

Luke Hutchinson, Helm of Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat said: "The exercise has helped to reinforce a working relationship with, and given the opportunity to train with, our RNLI lifeguard colleagues.

"Something vital for both our volunteer crew and the RNLI’s lifeguards to ensure a standard approach to saving lives at sea.

"It was also a chance for them to learn more about us, and our Atlantic 85 lifeboat.”

This collaboration helps ensure the safety of people in and around the water and highlights the importance of teamwork in emergency response situations.

You can see the Staithes and Runswick’s volunteer lifeboat crew and RNLI lifeguards from Runswick Bay working together along with flank station Whitby and Redcar’s lifeboats during Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat weekend.

This joint demonstration will take place on Saturday August 19, in Staithes, from around 2.45pm (subject to operational requirements).

The weekend will get under way on the evening of Friday August 18 with the jazz band playing on The Staith at 7pm, prior to the traditional Nightgown Parade along the village’s cobbled streets at 7.30pm.

