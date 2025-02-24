Staithes and Runswick RNLI celebrate life of Neil Anderson
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
St Oswald’s Church at Lythe was filled with family, friends, and RNLI colleagues from across the North East coast, all gathering to honour William Neil Anderson, whose passion and enthusiasm inspired so many.
The service was a celebration and poignant tribute to the life of Neil and as a mark of their respect and gratitude, Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat volunteers provided a guard of honour prior to the family burial with the RNLI standard and a piper, paying tribute to Neil's Scottish ancestry.
Sean Baxter, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Staithes and Runswick RNLI, speaking on behalf of the station, said: “Neil was the heart and soul of our station for over four decades.
“His enthusiasm, leadership, and compassion shaped everything we do.
"He wasn’t just our Chair; he was family, and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.
"The service was a fitting tribute to a truly remarkable man.”
Neil’s dedication to the lifeboat station and the RNLI was unwavering, and his presence on the station will be profoundly missed.
Those who attended the service, and a gathering at Runswick Bay Fishermen's Institute reflected on Neil's kindness, warmth, and determination, things that made him such a special part of the community.
Neil was also part of the RNLI's 200th anniversary celebrations at the station, adding his name to the Connecting Communities scroll, something which he saw as a great honour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.