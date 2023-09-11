State-of-the-art boat Lois Ivan is now operational lifeboat for Whitby RNLI

Watch more videos on Shots!

The RNLI volunteers in Whitby have been training on the launch a memory lifeboat, Lois Ivan, since June.

Area Lifesaving manager Dave Scott said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that Lois Ivan is now the operational lifeboat at the station, replacing the current Trent Class lifeboat, George and Mary Webb.

"This decision is a testament to the many hours of hard work and dedication that the volunteer crew have put into ensuring they are fully trained on the new lifeboat.”

Lois Ivan, Whitby RNLI's new Shannon Class lifeboat. picture: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

Whitby RNLI coxswain Howard Fields said: “Our crew have been at sea almost daily to ensure they know the new lifeboat inside out and can handle any scenario they may face.

"We have got to grips with the new technology on board which is a huge advancement on our previous Trent class lifeboat.’

Whitby’s former lifeboat, George and Mary Webb, will join the fleet of relief lifeboats for the RNLI and will leave Whitby at 8.30am on Tuesday morning by sea.

Station mechanic Richard Dowson who has served on the Trent since he joined the RNLI said: “We’ll be really sad to see her go, but it’s the end of her journey now at Whitby, myself and the rest of the crew are looking forward to making new memories on Lois Ivan and continuing to save lives at sea.”

The new Shannon Class carries more than 10,000 names on the bow, many of which were added in memory of loved ones by the donors.

There are plans to hold an event for those donors to see the names up close at Whitby, however this will be tied in with routine maintenance to ensure it is cost effective for the charity to lift the lifeboat out of the water. We will make an announcement once the details for this are finalised.

In the meantime, the lifeboat will be moored at the lifeboat station in Whitby, other than when it is out on a shout or training.

At present there is temporary signage with the names of loved ones visible at the station, a replica of the decals on the lifeboat.