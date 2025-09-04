'This is our way of giving something back': St Cecilia's in Scarborough launches weekly breakfast for emergency and healthcare workers

Local paramedic Curtis alongside Director Jordan Padgham.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group is saying thank you to the region’s emergency service and healthcare workers with the launch of a new weekly initiative: ‘At Your Service’.

The new scheme is starts from Friday, September 5 and runs every Friday thereafter. Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home on Filey Road, Scarborough will open its doors from 9.30am to 10.30am to offer local Emergency Service and Healthcare Professionals a free coffee/tea and a bacon or egg sandwich.

The initiative is a small gesture of appreciation for the tireless work done by those who keep our community safe, healthy, and cared for.

Mike Padgham, Chairman of Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, said: “We know how hard our emergency service and healthcare professionals work, often around the clock, to support and protect us all. This is our way of giving something back - a proper breakfast to start the day, and a heartfelt thank you for everything they do.”

Enjoying a cuppa as part of the new ‘At Your Service’ initiative.

The service is open to all local healthcare and emergency professionals - from paramedics and district nurses to police officers, social workers and firefighters.

No booking is needed - just drop by Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home on Filey Road with your ID or pop in wearing your uniform.

Saint Cecilia's Care Group has been providing high-quality care for 35 years across Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale.

Visit https://www.stcecilias.co.uk/ for more information.