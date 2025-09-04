'This is our way of giving something back': St Cecilia's in Scarborough launches weekly breakfast for emergency and healthcare workers
The new scheme is starts from Friday, September 5 and runs every Friday thereafter. Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home on Filey Road, Scarborough will open its doors from 9.30am to 10.30am to offer local Emergency Service and Healthcare Professionals a free coffee/tea and a bacon or egg sandwich.
The initiative is a small gesture of appreciation for the tireless work done by those who keep our community safe, healthy, and cared for.
Mike Padgham, Chairman of Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, said: “We know how hard our emergency service and healthcare professionals work, often around the clock, to support and protect us all. This is our way of giving something back - a proper breakfast to start the day, and a heartfelt thank you for everything they do.”
The service is open to all local healthcare and emergency professionals - from paramedics and district nurses to police officers, social workers and firefighters.
No booking is needed - just drop by Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home on Filey Road with your ID or pop in wearing your uniform.
Saint Cecilia's Care Group has been providing high-quality care for 35 years across Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale.
Visit https://www.stcecilias.co.uk/ for more information.