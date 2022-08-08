Thousands of people turn out to enjoy Bridlington Lions Carnival Fun Day and support good causes

Crowds turn out to enjoy Bridlington Lions Club’s Carnival Fun Day on Sewerby Fields.

Locals and visitors alike converged on Sewerby Fields to enjoy the entertainment on offer as the club’s members hailed the response.

Members were hoping the fun day would be the best yet as they looked to raise funds for local causes, and despite the weather looking a little unsettled early on, the sun came out and people flocked to the event.

The popular charity fundraiser hosted a variety of stalls, children’s rides and bouncy castles along with a range of refreshments and lots of different activities.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington Lions members pose for a photo during a very busy day.

The main stage, hosted by Bridlington Gold Radio, saw popular band the Sticklebricks perform classic hits to keep the crowds entertained.

There was also a well-attended car boot sale, while the classic car gathering provided people with plenty of nostalgic travel memories.

A number of charity stalls at the event had the chance to raise funds by holding raffles, tombolas and even a hoopla challenge.

A Bridlington Lions spokesperson said: “The Carnival Fun Day has been fantastic, a wonderful success.

There were plenty of classic cars for people to look around on the day.

“We were a little concerned regarding the weather early on in the day before we started but the sun came out and people turned out in their thousands.

“We would like to thank everyone who turned out on the day and visited the various stalls to support the local charities.

“Everywhere on Sewerby Fields was very busy and we would like to thank the individuals and businesses that made this day so successful.”

Go to bridlingtonlions.org.uk to find out more about the good work of the Lions Club.

The Bridlington Pride group held a hoopla stall at the event to raise funds.

The club is currently looking for new members.

○ Go to page 9 to find out how you can join the club.

Alfie the Lions Mascot was very happy with the support for the fun day.

The Sticklebricks band performed live on the main stage.

Lions Club members on hand to help visitors at the Carnival Fun Day.