Travel warning to residents in Scarborough and Whitby ahead of wintry weekend on the coast
Over the past 48 hours areas around Whitby, Pickering, and Malton have seen several CM of snow and it is set to be a cold weekend as more yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for snow and ice across the Yorkshire coast.
According to the Met Office, the predicted snow and ice is likely to cause some disruption to travel.
Temperatures are set to drop to below freezing tonight and further snowfall is expected in the county across the weekend.
Those who will need to travel are asked to consider the following points by North Yorkshire Police:
- Allow extra time for your journey
- Check ahead for any road closures or delays – the Traffic England website is an excellent way to do this
- Pack warm clothing and, if you have one, a sleeping bag and torch, in case you become stranded. A flask with a hot drink, some water and snack are also a good idea
- Keep your phone charged and carry a fully charged batter pack
- Ensure you fully remove any snow or ice from your vehicle
- Check your wipers and switch off any auto wiper control before turning on the ignition
- Check your tyres for adequate tread – poor tyres will not grip when driving on snow and ice
- Wear comfortable, dry and suitable footwear – be prepared for leaving the vehicle quickly
- Pack sunglasses as these can reduce the glare of low winter sun on the snow
- Downloading the What3Words location app
North Yorkshire Council have also issued gritting information to residents in and around Scarborough and Whitby ahead of the wintry weekend.
