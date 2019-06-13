Tributes to motorbike racer Daley Mathison, an Oliver's Mount favourite, who died at Isle of Man TT

The race organisers at Oliver's Mount and fellow racers have paid tribute to motorcyclist Daley Mathison who died at the Isle of Man TT.

Mr Mathison, 27, of Stockton-on-Tees, lived in Scarborough as a child before moving to Durham and considered Oliver's Mount his home track.

Daily Mathison. PIC: Family of Daley Mathison

READ MORE: 'Daddy is now sleeping' with the fairies says daughter of tragic bike racer Daley Mathison



He held the second fastest lap on the course, breaking Guy Martin’s long standing record four times in one race during the Cock O’The North 2017 which saw him miss out on first place to Dean Harrison by less than a bike’s length.

Speaking to Road Racing News in March this year, Mr Mathison said he’d had “many great moments around the Mount," and added: “As this is my local event, it’s great to have my family and friends there with me, we always have a great atmosphere.”

Mr Mathison, described as "an experienced competitor" by ACU Events Ltd, (the national governing body for motorcycle sport), died on his third lap of the TT's Superbike Race on Monday June 3.

Daley, left with daughter Daisy. PIC: Family of Daley Mathison

Adam Childs, media relations manager at Oliver’s Mount, said: “Our deepest sympathies go to Daley Mathison’s wife Natalie, and his family and friends.

“Daley was very popular in the paddock at Oliver’s Mount, and hugely successful on the track.

“He was constantly on the podium and took numerous race wins at the track he called home.

“In the wet Daley was untouchable, his style made him a crowd favourite.

Daley, left, with wife Natalie, right, and daughter Daisy. PIC: Family of Daley Mathison

“His professionalism and smile will be missed in the paddock.”

READ MORE: Jordan James Eastwood jailed for burglaries at pizzeria, hairdressers and newsagent in Scarborough



After the tragic accident, Peter Hickman, who won the Superbike race as a result, said: “Mixed emotions from today. Bikes and team been great as always. Happy but sad.

“RIP Daley, you will be missed. Thoughts with Natalie, Daisy and your whole family.”

Fellow racer Steve Mercer described how Daley came to his aid after he was hit by a car during the 2018 race.

He said: “He massively helped save my life. He was first over the fence and undid my helmet strap as it was strangling me.

“I’ll be forever grateful for what he did. Thank you Daley, RIP.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the memorial collection set up for Mr Mathison’s wife Natalie and four-year-old daughter Daisy can do so via this Go Fund Me page.