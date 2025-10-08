'True community spirit' - Rotary Club of Scarborough's cash boost for Saint Catherine's

Members of the Rotary Club of Scarborough have shown true community spirit in collecting vital funds for Saint Catherine’s Hospice at two major summer concerts at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Armed with collection buckets and big smiles, Rotarians volunteered their time at the Shed Seven and Rag & Bone Man concerts, encouraging concert-goers to donate pocket change into their collection buckets in aid of Saint Catherine’s.

Their efforts raised £2,500, helping Saint Catherine’s continue its invaluable work providing palliative and end-of-life care to those who need it most.

Rotarian Andy Nattrass said: “We were delighted to be able to present Saint Catherine’s with £2500 which we collected.

"The generosity of music-fans is incredible and it is always heartening to see how much our community values and supports this vital local charity”.

He added: “Rotary Club of Scarborough raises funds to support local charities through various events including the annual Santa collection and Christmas Toy Appeal.

"The club is always keen to welcome new members.”

Hospice Fundraiser Louise Gravestock said: “Saint Catherine’s relies on fundraising, donations and community partnerships to meet the majority of our annual running costs.

"We are very grateful to Scarborough Rotary in helping us to continue in the care and comfort of our patients and their families.”

Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in our hospice for adults with a life-limiting illness, and to their families, carers and friends.

It relies on and is very thankful for the tireless work of supporters and donors to raise the £6.2m needed to deliver specialist care.