Whitby Lions Beer Festival to reel in punters with range of award-winning ales and ciders

Enjoy sampling a range of award-winning beers and ciders when this year’s Whitby Beer Festival ts staged in town once again.

This year the festival is celebrating its 14th anniversary, and organisers of the event, Whitby District Lions Club, intends to celebrate the growing reputation of the festival by serving more than 30 of the best artisan ales, boutique beers and scrumptious ciders from award-winning local and regional independent brewers and micro-breweries.

The festival is being held at its traditional venue at the Whitby Mission Seafarers Centre on Haggersgate and opens its doors from Thursday July 24 until Sunday July 27.

The festival boasts an excellent range of delicious traditional hand-crafted real ales ranging from pale ales, IPAs, bitters, blonds, golden ales, dark milds to porters which have all been brewed in small batches using locally-sourced ingredients.

Cheers! Whitby Lions Beer Festival is back!

All the real ales are served from traditional draught casks, giving the real ales a fresher, authentic taste.

Brian Harrison of Whitby Lions said: “We also have an exceptional range of real ciders to enjoy from traditional scrumpy, dry, sweet or to the ever-popular fruity ciders such as mango and strawberry.

"All our ciders have been made from real apples and fruit by dedicated small producers, who use a natural production method of making deliciously mellow, aromatic or sweet great tasting ciders.

“Our festival warmly welcomes anyone who wants to sample our great produce from tourists, day-trippers, evening goers and real ale enthusiasts.”

Enjoying a drink (or two) outside at the Whitby Lions Beer Festival.

Families are welcome as soft drinks are available for children, who must be supervised by an adult.

“Every year the festival has a friendly and a relaxed atmosphere, especially when the sun is out, as we have outside seating area for you to enjoy a beer in the sun,” added Brian.

"It’s a great way to bring along some friends, family or just by yourself and enjoy our real ale and ciders.”

Opening times are noon until 10pm Thursday to Saturday and noon until 4pm on Sunday.

Entrance cost £5 which includes a commemorative festival tankard to keep as a souvenir.

Entry tickets can be bought on the door by either cash or by debit/credit card.

Beer tokens can be purchased throughout the festival with beers being served in half pint measures.

Visit whitbylionsclub.org.uk/whitby-beer-festival/ for the full list of beers.

Last year the festival raised “an amazing” £5,000 for Whitby Lions with 100% of this donated to the many Whitby area charities that the club supports throughout the year.

The club provides vital funding which can be difficult to access for small independent charities that the Lions support.

It also supports many personal good causes, helping people with disability, learning or health needs.

The club runs a Disability Scooter Scheme which hires out mobility scooters (free of charge) to anyone who has difficulty getting out and about.

The Whitby Mission Café which is just next to the hall where the festival is being held, serves home-made food all day.

Bar snacks are also available throughout the festival at the bar.