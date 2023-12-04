Whitby Music Centre bands to perform in Christmas concert at Eskdale School
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gillian Edwards from Whitby Music Centre said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for the combined brass, wind and string players to entertain family and friends, and to share their music-making with the local community.
"On stage at Eskdale School will be young musicians from Whitby Area Concert Band and the String Ensemble playing a lovely selection of Christmas music.
"Music from Frozen and Titanic will feature from Esk Valley Concert Band, while The Jazz Collective will kick off the Christmas season with their lively Big Band numbers."
Special guests on the night are Sweet Harmony Saxophone Group with a fun and festive seasonal selection.
The performance is set to start at 6pm.
Entry is free and everyone is welcome to go.
Contact [email protected] for more information.