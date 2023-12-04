News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Whitby Music Centre bands to perform in Christmas concert at Eskdale School

All the bands and ensembles from Whitby Music Centre will be performing in a Christmas celebration at Whitby’s Eskdale School on Sunday December 10.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gillian Edwards from Whitby Music Centre said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for the combined brass, wind and string players to entertain family and friends, and to share their music-making with the local community.

"On stage at Eskdale School will be young musicians from Whitby Area Concert Band and the String Ensemble playing a lovely selection of Christmas music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Music from Frozen and Titanic will feature from Esk Valley Concert Band, while The Jazz Collective will kick off the Christmas season with their lively Big Band numbers."

Most Popular
Whitby Area Concert Band at the Christmas market.Whitby Area Concert Band at the Christmas market.
Whitby Area Concert Band at the Christmas market.

Special guests on the night are Sweet Harmony Saxophone Group with a fun and festive seasonal selection.

The performance is set to start at 6pm.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome to go.

Contact [email protected] for more information.