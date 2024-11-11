Whitby Regatta public meeting to help next year's big event take shape
That’s why they have arranged a public meeting at Whitby Rugby Club on Tuesday November 19 at 7pm.
Following the latest regatta, many people have been in touch with the committee via email and social media with offers of help and support.
Now the committee has held its review meeting of the 2024 event, they’re inviting those people to join them for an informal meeting at the rugby club.
There will be talk of fundraising opportunities for next year’s event, as well as discussions on the potential return of the greasy pole as well as ideas for the parade and rekindling some favourite events, and starting new ones.
Everyone is welcome to attend whether you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for the weekend, or if you have any ideas for the three-day event.
Chairman Ivor Greer said: “This year’s event was a huge success.
"The weather was kind and we were delighted at so much positive feedback.
“We’ve already started work on next year’s event and want Whitby to rally behind their town’s regatta.
“Any help behind the scenes in the run up to the event, support during the event, as well as ideas on how we can improve the event, then we’d love to see you at the meeting.
“It’s not formal, it’s a chance for us to chat about this year’s event, as well as looking to the future to ensure the regatta lives on for future generations.”
So if you want to get involved, head along to next week’s meeting or you can email [email protected] to get in touch.
