Whitby Regatta public meeting to help next year's big event take shape

Spectacular fireworks display at this year's Whitby Regatta. picture: Simon McCabe Photography.

It might not be until next August next year but Whitby Regatta organisers are already busy behind the scenes – and they want you to get involved.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s why they have arranged a public meeting at Whitby Rugby Club on Tuesday November 19 at 7pm.

Following the latest regatta, many people have been in touch with the committee via email and social media with offers of help and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the committee has held its review meeting of the 2024 event, they’re inviting those people to join them for an informal meeting at the rugby club.

There will be talk of fundraising opportunities for next year’s event, as well as discussions on the potential return of the greasy pole as well as ideas for the parade and rekindling some favourite events, and starting new ones.

Everyone is welcome to attend whether you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for the weekend, or if you have any ideas for the three-day event.

IN PICTURES: photo special from 2024 Whitby Regatta

Chairman Ivor Greer said: “This year’s event was a huge success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The weather was kind and we were delighted at so much positive feedback.

“We’ve already started work on next year’s event and want Whitby to rally behind their town’s regatta.

“Any help behind the scenes in the run up to the event, support during the event, as well as ideas on how we can improve the event, then we’d love to see you at the meeting.

“It’s not formal, it’s a chance for us to chat about this year’s event, as well as looking to the future to ensure the regatta lives on for future generations.”

So if you want to get involved, head along to next week’s meeting or you can email [email protected] to get in touch.