Whitby Regatta: sea swimmers looking forward to race going ahead - here's when and where

It takes place at 10am on Saturday August 12, not Sunday as stated in the regatta programme.

There are two races, the original Sandsend to Whitby two-mile swim and the new Beach Hut Swim, which is 1,000m.

Both races finish at the beach below Battery Parade near the west pier and the winners of each race will be presented with one of the original trophies dating back to the 1930s.

Participants of the sea swim race put on a brave face after a thick sea fret in Sandsend caused the event to be cancelled during 2022 Whitby Regatta. Picture Tony Johnson.

The swim has been revived by Ceri Oakes and Ally Brisby of Whitby Wild Swimmers - the last time there was a Sandsend to Whitby swim race was back in the 1980s.

If the weather prevents the race from taking place on Saturday, the reserve date and time is on the Sunday (August 13) at 11am.

Elsewhere at the regatta, another huge highlight will be the Red Arrows, which are due around 5pm on the Sunday.

Rowers race through the harbour during the Whitby Regatta. Picture Tony Johnson

There is a jam-packed schedule of rowing action, kicking off on the Saturday at 10am with the girls’ U14 race.

With six races planned for each day, there is plenty of racing action to watch.

The Whitby Regatta programme has all the details on the weekend’s race schedule, which includes the scoresheet.