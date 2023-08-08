News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Whitby Regatta: sea swimmers looking forward to race going ahead - here's when and where

Whitby Regatta is back again this weekend – and it is hoped that the inaugural regatta swim will go ahead this year after bad weather forced its cancellation 12 months ago.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST

It takes place at 10am on Saturday August 12, not Sunday as stated in the regatta programme.

There are two races, the original Sandsend to Whitby two-mile swim and the new Beach Hut Swim, which is 1,000m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both races finish at the beach below Battery Parade near the west pier and the winners of each race will be presented with one of the original trophies dating back to the 1930s.

Participants of the sea swim race put on a brave face after a thick sea fret in Sandsend caused the event to be cancelled during 2022 Whitby Regatta. Picture Tony Johnson.Participants of the sea swim race put on a brave face after a thick sea fret in Sandsend caused the event to be cancelled during 2022 Whitby Regatta. Picture Tony Johnson.
Participants of the sea swim race put on a brave face after a thick sea fret in Sandsend caused the event to be cancelled during 2022 Whitby Regatta. Picture Tony Johnson.
Most Popular

The swim has been revived by Ceri Oakes and Ally Brisby of Whitby Wild Swimmers - the last time there was a Sandsend to Whitby swim race was back in the 1980s.

Read More
Whitby Regatta rowing presentation pictures from 2022

If the weather prevents the race from taking place on Saturday, the reserve date and time is on the Sunday (August 13) at 11am.

Elsewhere at the regatta, another huge highlight will be the Red Arrows, which are due around 5pm on the Sunday.

Rowers race through the harbour during the Whitby Regatta. Picture Tony JohnsonRowers race through the harbour during the Whitby Regatta. Picture Tony Johnson
Rowers race through the harbour during the Whitby Regatta. Picture Tony Johnson
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is a jam-packed schedule of rowing action, kicking off on the Saturday at 10am with the girls’ U14 race.

With six races planned for each day, there is plenty of racing action to watch.

The Whitby Regatta programme has all the details on the weekend’s race schedule, which includes the scoresheet.

And a Red Devils parachutist will land the match ball on Whitby Town’s pitch ahead of their season opener against Atherton Collieries on Saturday.

Related topics:Whitby TownWhitbyRed Arrows