Whitby RNLI Flag Weekend: see what's going on this year
You can go along and meet the lifeboat crew and volunteers at the fun-filled weekend of fundraising.
Coxswain Howard Fields said: “The friends of Whitby lifeboat fundraising volunteers will be there with their usual stalls, including a tombola and games.”
On the Sunday (August 4), the North Yorkshire Lotus Owners Club will be back along the pier with some spectacular sports cars to enjoy.
And the stocks will be out so you can have a go at soaking the RNLI crew members.
Station Chairman Mike Major said: “Flag weekend has been part of Whitby lifeboat station’s calendar of events for many years and historically has raised a lot of funds for the station - thanks to the generosity of the public.
"But is also a chance for the the community to come together and celebrate all the RNLI volunteers that keep the charity alive in different ways.
“And what better location that outside Whitby’s old lifeboat station which is now a fantastic museum and shop, so if you’re visiting Whitby specially to attend, pop in and check out the old rowing lifeboat, George and Ellen Robson.”
The RNLI is celebrating its bicentenary this year – three of the crew were recently paged a call-out to reunite a child and a parent who had become separated on the beach, just minutes before a church service at St Mary’s to mark the 200th anniversary.
