Whitby Spring Goth Festival 2025 - here's what's happening around town

WHITBY SPRING GOTH FESTIVAL 2025

Listings, Thursday April 24

Mayhem @ Crafty Cove £5 entry OTD 9pm to 1am

Monster Mash - Rowing Club, Goth/Alternative/EBM 7.30pm to midnight, Brandi Snap £8 Ticketsource

Catch Tubeway Days in Whitby's Friendship Rowing Club on April 25.

All about the 80s @ Whitby Way 7pm to late, free entry

Friday April 25

Alternative Gothic Markets @ Whitby Rifle Club. Bar/lounge open for drinks 10am to 5pm, free entry

Shadow Factory @ Crafty Cove, Social Youth Cult, Hurtsfall, Westenra 18-plus only, 8pm to 1am, £22.50 per night, £40 full weekend

Bizarre Bazaar @ Chapel on the Hill, Leisure Centre and Brunswick Centre, 10am to 4pm

Revenant @ Royal Hotel, Dr & the Medics, STS, Famous Monsters, Green Fake 6pm to late

Fettling Friday @ Whitby Fishermen’s Club, 80s Alt Charity Night for Cat Rescue, 7pm to midnight, £6 adv OTD

Gothic Gathering @ Whitby Pavilion Theatre, David Alnwick's Illusions Show, 6pm to late

Alternative market @ Whitby Pavilion, 10am to 5pm

Salem UK @ Whitby Way, fee entry

Tubeway Days @ Whitby Friendship RC, Ultimate Gary Numan live experience, sold out

Saturday April 26

Alternative Gothic Markets @ Whitby Rifle Club, bar/lounge open for drinks 10am to 5pm, free entry

Afternoon Delight @ Little Angel, DJ 'M' 80s classics, 2pm to 6pm, free entry

Dark Souls @ Whitby Friendship ARC, DJs Brandi Snap and Visra, 7.30pm to midnight, £8 Ticketsource, £10 OTD

Shadow Factory @ Crafty Cove, Play/Dead, Matt Hart, Deviant UK 18-plus only, 8pm to 1am, £22.50, £40 full weekend

Bizarre Bazaar @ Chapel on the Hill, Leisure Centre and Brunswick Centre, 10am to 4pm

Goth At the Brewery @ Whitby Brewery, Rhombus, Senex IV, Shallow Halo, 2pm to 5pm, free entry

Revenant @ Royal Hotel, Wasted Youth, War, Magic 8 Ball, Elkapath 6pm to late

Baby Bats Ball @ Whitby Pavilion,13+ , 3pm to 6.30pm, alcohol-free event £5, or two for £8

The Gospel according to David Black @ Whitby Pavilion - Spoken Word performance, stories anecdotes, 6pm to late

Vampire Victorium Masquerade Ball @ Whitby Pavilion - Incubus Succubus 7.30pm to 1am

Alternative Market at Whitby Pavilion, 10am to 5pm

Snide Remarks & Bonefish @ Whitby Way, free entry

Sunday April 27

Sexy Sunday @ Whitby Rifle Club - Tickets £11 adv via Pandemonium, Skiddle (+booking fee) or £16 on

the door 7:30pm-12:30am

Wired for the 80s @ Little angel, DJ 'M' 8pm - 12am, free entry

Alternative & Gothic Markets @ Rifle Club, Bar 7 lounge open for drinks 10am - 4pm, Free Entry

Cover of Dark @ Crafty Cove, live goth Alt 80s classics, DJ support from Whitby's own Tony G, 7.45pm to 1am, 15+booking fee via Skiddle

Bizarre Bazaar @ Chapel on the Hill, Leisure Centre and Brunswick Centre, 10am to 4pm

Revenant @ Royal Hotel, Dr Diablo & Rodent Show, Zombina Skeletones, Pink Diamond Revue, Del Roswells, 6pm to late

Invasion, the return @ Friendship RC, DJ Brandi Snap, Miss Plastik & D-Ject, 7.30pm to midnight, £10 Ticketsource, £13 0TD

Alternative market @ Whitby Pavilion, 10am to 4pm

Phil Ragnar @ Whitby Way, free entry

Monday April 28

Manic Monday, Military Night @ Whitby Rifle Club, tickets via Pandemonium, Skiddle £11 + booking fee, £16 on door (entry includes entry to raffle), 7.30pm to 12.30am

80s Night @ Whitby Friendship Rowing Club, 7pm to 11pm, £5.

Information kindly supplied by The Crafty Cove, Whitby.