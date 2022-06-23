Whitby welcomes special guest from the Falkland Islands to mark 40th anniversary of conflict

The Rt Hon Roger Spink, a Member of the Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands, was due to visit various attractions around Whitby - which is twinned with Port Stanley - and will later attend a civic reception at the Captain Cook Memorial Museum.

On his arrival in Whitby in glorious weather on Thursday June 23, Mr Spink said: "It's wonderful coming to Whitby - we have had a long-standing relationship with the town.

"This is an opportunity to come up to see the people of Whitby to say thank you for all their support today and the support in the 40 years since 1982."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby Mayor, Cllr Linda Wild, with Roger Spink, a Member of the Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands.

Mr Spink co-chaired the current Falkland Islands Economic Development Strategy and has, over the years, served on other boards including Falkland Islands Tourism.

One of the things he was interested in seeing was the Peace Rose, a sculpture on display at Pannett Art Gallery.

Repurposing smelted shell casings and bullets, Argentinian craftsman Juan Carlos Pallarols and his volunteers created hand-crafted roses in tribute to the men and women who lost their lives in the 1982 conflict.

The Peace Rose in Whitby is on loan from the Imperial War Museums.

You can also see artwork in the gallery by pupils from Stakesby Primary Academy and Caedmon College students, created especially for the anniversary.