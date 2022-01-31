Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary closed following outbreak of avian flu - how's what poultry owners need to do now

The sanctuary, at Broomfields Farm in Whitby, notified Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) following a small number of suspicious deaths of farmyard birds within a quarantine or holding building last week.

Samples were taken and avian flu was confirmed by APHA within 24 hours.

A map showing where the 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone has been put into place - from www.gov.uk

The sanctuary is currently closed and will remain closed until APHA confirms that the outbreak has been eradicated and the site disinfected.

A statement from Laurie Farmar at Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary said: "Unfortunately a number of birds, primarily poultry, will be humanely destroyed in this process.

"It is not known how Avian Flu entered the site which has good bio-security measures in place.

"Some birds carry this disease asymptomatically and wild birds can also carry the disease.

"One of the roles of APHA is to try to verify transmission routes and contacts of WWS will be contacted as part of that work.

"Avian Flu is a disease which almost exclusively affects birds with little risk to people and other mammals.

"APHA does, however, monitor persons who may have come into contact with affected birds for a period of time."

Anyone who may have a particular interest in poultry keeping and other concerns are advised to consult the APHA website in first instance for more information.