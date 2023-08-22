Whitby's England striker Beth Mead of England celebrates with the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Trophy. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Mead, 28, whose family live in Hinderwell, was forced to miss this summer’s World Cup with an ACL injury and watched her England team-mates suffer an agonising 1-0 defeat against Spain in Sunday’s final.

She loved watching Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses – also without injured captain Leah Williamson and playmaker Fran Kirby – navigate their way to Sunday’s Sydney showpiece and insists her return to the fold can propel them to more European or World Cup glory in the future.

She said: “I'm super proud of how the Lionesses have done throughout this tournament.

“They've gone through adversity, injury and formation changes and still got themselves to a World Cup final.

“I know they'll be feeling heavy-hearted, disheartened and disappointed right now, but I know when the dust settles they'll be super proud of what they've done, and I'm certainly right behind them in being super, super proud.

“They're just incredible humans and a pleasure to watch and follow.

“Fingers crossed I come back into the set up at some point and we have lots more trophies and a lot more to show come from this Lionesses team.

“I'm looking forward to getting involved, getting amongst it all and hopefully winning some more trophies in the near future.”

Wiegman’s side overcame a shaky start to breeze through the group stages before battling past Nigeria in a heart-thumping penalty shoot-out.

They toppled Colombia in the quarter-finals before a scintillating Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo-inspired triumph stunned hosts Australia to book their place in a second consecutive major final.

But a date with Spain proved a step too far as Olga Carmona’s first-half strike broke English hearts in front of a bumper, 12 million-plus TV audience back home.

That included Mead, who now hopes England’s unforgettable exploits in Australia can help continue to drive the women’s game to even greater heights.

“England grew into the tournament, helped inspire the next generation and grow the women's game even further,” added Mead, speaking at an event at Youngs FC, an inclusive football club from North West London formed in 2016 that were able to establish a new Under-13s girls team following last summer’s Euros with help from National Lottery funding.

“Hopefully the next season coming will be even bigger and better – everyone is so, so invested about how they go about it.”

Despite the injury blow, Mead had a terrific season which saw her crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December, before being awarded an MBE in the New Year honours, with her collecting the medal from Windsor Castle the day after her 28th birthday.