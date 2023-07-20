Whitby's England star Beth Mead says Lionesses can go all the way and win World Cup
England kick off their Group D fixtures against Haiti on July 22 and are strongly tipped to top the group.
But 28-year-old Mead, who has been sidelined from the tournament in Australia and New Zealand with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, believes her team-mates can win the tournament if they play to their ability.
She said the Lionesses, who won the Euro 22 tournament after beating Germany in the final at Wembley, can go all the way again, despite being further weakened by the loss of captain Leah Williamson, who is also out with a ruptured ACL.
"England can win if they play to their ability,” said Mead, whose family lives in Hinderwell.
"We still have a very good squad who can do the business.
"My message to them would be, go out there, have fun, take it all in and enjoy the experience.
"You don’t get this chance very often.”
England’s other group games are against Denmark on Friday July 28 and China on Tuesday August 1.
"I won’t be flying to Australia,” said Mead, who plays her club football for Arsenal.
"I have to concentrate on my rehab and getting back fit for the start of the season.
"The ACL recovery is going well – I’m back on the pitch pretty much doing everything so I’m ready to go nearly.”
Mead won two huge honours last season when she was voted Sports Personality of the Year and was also awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours.