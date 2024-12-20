Youngsters at Sleights School, near Whitby, raise nearly £2,000 for chosen charity

Sleights School youngsters have been raising money for the Zambezi Sunrise Trust.

The trust charity does amazing work in Livingstone, Zambia. In recent years, it has worked to develop Linda Community School and, this year, held a Big Give event to support the development of a computer block.

This year, each class at Sleights School designed and led their own fundraising events to raise almost £2,000.

Head Scott Grason-Taylor said: “Our link with Zambezi Sunrise Trust is a really important one, as it teaches the children the value of helping others and they can see first hand the impact of their work.”

The children planned and delivered their own events to raise funds for the charity’s ongoing work for Linda Community School.

The Pioneers organised their own art exhibition.

Families bought the children’s art, as well as work with the young artists to create their own new pieces.

The Learners held a successful movie night after school – they ate popcorn and enjoyed hot dogs, as they watched their chosen movie.

During an afternoon, the doors were opened for the Adventurers’ families, who came into school to play games, drink tea and eat Sunrise scones.

The Discoverers filled the school hall with games and activities for families to enjoy.

Alongside the Leaders’ Teddy Tombola, the hall was jam-packed, with families and children playing games and bidding for a new teddy to take home.

All of the funds raised over the events were being gathered as part of the trust’s ‘Big Give Week’.

The funds raised are being used to support the building of a new computer block in Linda Community School.

As the school was able to donate during Big Give Week, the charity was able to get match funding.

The children’s recent writing unit has focused on understanding all of this great work.

In total at Sleights, from the fundraising events, £712 was raised.

Once donated and match funded, gift aid was also added – but that’s not all.

As a result of the continued kindness and generosity of school families, during the Christmas Nativity performances, further donations on the church collection plates raised a further £296.

In total, this means that our school’s collective efforts from the last two weeks raised a massive £1,898!