The goods shed, situated adjacent to the listed Bridlington Railway Station and the South signal box, was sold off last year by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Within those sales particulars, it supported an option to demolish the building for redevelopment.

Geremy Britton of Dixon & Associates, said “The goods shed is a striking building at the entrance to Bridlington railway station and it forms an integral part of the recent refurbishment of the multi-million pound Bridlington railway station plaza scheme.

Local architect Geremy Britton has succeeded in getting a Victorian goods shed listed which is sited by Bridlington Railway Station. Photo: Yorkshire Post/Tony Johnson .

“It is the last remaining goods shed that served Bridlington Station in the 19th and 20th centuries.

“It is possibly one of the best and largest examples that was present on land surrounding the Station.

“The listing is the result of a year long wait following our application to Heritage England in July 2022, when the building’s future was uncertain”

The goods shed is one of only a few hundred in the country that still survive, and was threatened with demolition when the council sold it last year. Photo: Yorkshire Post/Tony Johnson

The secretary of state agreed with Dixon & Associates’ application to list the 180 year old building.

The subsequent report produced by Heritage England noted that “George Townsend Andrews was an architect noted for his buildings designed for the railway

companies owned by George Hudson (The Railway King), particularly those of the York and North Midland Railway.

“His designs were influential with several railway companies following his lead.

Here is a blast from the past photo that shows how Bridlington's train station used to look. Photo: Ricsrailpics

The building has now been granted Grade II listed status, which means that any changes to the building in the future will be carefully assessed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s conservation team. They will work alongside Heritage England who manage the thousands of listed buildings.

Since the application to list was made, the new owner has submitted a planning application to East Riding of Yorkshire Council to repair the slate roof of the building, and restore the internal building to form a new retail space.

Mr Britton said: “We are delighted the new owner has recognised the significance of this building within Bridlington’s history in their proposals to restore rather than redevelop this site.