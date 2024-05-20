Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Council has approved extensive works to address woodworm, damp, and rot at the 17th Century Filey Museum in the town’s Queen Street.

The renovation will focus on woodworm which has affected “all wood” in the Grade-II Listed building.

The historic building, which became a museum in 1971, also suffers “very badly from dampness and wet rot” according to Filey Town Council, which submitted the application.

However, the town’s museum trust raised concerns about “sketchy” plans and said it had not been properly consulted.

The extensive works will see the indoor paint removed by a specialist company, allowing the wood to be treated with a chemical to kill off any woodworm infestation.

The paint on the building’s exterior will also be removed “using the least severe method of removal possible” with the need for re-painting to be assessed later on.

The dampness and rot are set to be addressed by improving ventilation and installing new heating systems.

The wood affected by rot will be removed and replaced with “equivalent materials”.

Filey Museum Trust said the floor plans were “very sketchy with no room dimensions and no specific scale shown”.

It added that it had “not been fully consulted” and highlighted that while Filey Town Council owned the building “it has never operated the museum”.

In response to the feedback, planning officers said that “several conditions are required to ensure satisfactory methods of repair” and that further detailed information had been submitted for approval.

A gas-powered heating system is also planned from the rear of an adjacent property.

The boiler would be located on the first floor and the system would “heat the building via underfloor heating to the ground floor” which has “no historic relevance” according to the town council.

It added that the interior will be re-decorated “using materials appropriate to the age of the building.”