Plans for the conversion of the beauty salon were approved by Scarborough Council on July 1 and will see the two-storey mid-terraced dwelling transformed into a holiday let.

Located on 6 Hunter Street, Whitby, the application to convert the property was submitted by Parminder Chan (PTP Luxury Stays Ltd).

The conversion was approved by the council despite objections from Whitby Town Council, Scarborough Council’s environmental health officer, as well as three members of the public.

The former beauty salon in Whitby, which will now be converted. (Photo: Google Maps)

The environmental team objected on the basis that the “escape route from the upper floors is through a high-risk open-plan lounge/kitchen area” and because one of the bedrooms “falls below the minimum acceptable standard for a single bedroom” at 5.8 square meters.

Meanwhile, Whitby Town Council raises objections citing the environmental team’s findings as well as raising concerns about a possible impact on the amenity of neighbours.

Objections from three members of the public raised various concerns, taking issue with the commencement of work before approval, overdevelopment of the property, “pressure” on home ownership in the area, as well as several points concerning the style and size of windows and window frames.

Responding to the objections, Scarborough Council said that the proposal for the property, which is located in Whitby’s conservation and primary shopping areas, did not fall foul of perceived violations of conservation area policy.

The council’s report says that as development is taking place “wholly to the rear of the site, and being installed fronting an enclosed, private courtyard, the proposal would not be highly visible from public vantage points, and therefore would not result in an adverse impact on the surrounding area”.

The report also says that though the building provides sufficient amenities for a holiday let “general cramped arrangement renders it unsuitable for occupation as an unrestricted dwelling”.

Additionally, in the view of council officers, the use of the building as a holiday let was “unlikely to result in unacceptable noise and disturbance for neighbouring property users” compared to its use as a beauty salon.

While the council acknowledged that the rise of holiday lets was having a local impact on home ownership, it said “this particular development is not resulting in the loss of a residential dwelling from the local housing stock”.

A member of the public also raised concerns regarding “trespass on to private land when carrying out works” but the council report says it is a “civil matter” and as such “not a material consideration” for council officers.