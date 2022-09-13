Former Scarborough care home will be turned into residential and holiday accommodation

The conversion was approved by the council’s planning and development committee on Thursday September 8, after the applicant, Sure Start Property Solutions Ltd, agreed to a raft of changes made due to concerns raised by councillors.

Approval of the property’s conversion had been deferred twice by the committee due to what councillors said was a lack of clarity from the applicant regarding rubbish collection and the number of rooms in the property.

Following two months of delays, Scarborough Council has approved the conversion of a former Scarborough care home into residential and holiday accommodation.

Formerly Elsinor Residential Care Home, the five-storey mid-terrace property at 5 -6 Esplanade Gardens, Scarborough, will now be converted into 10 flats out of which two studios will be used as holiday lets.

Speaking at the meeting on Thursday, Cllr Carl Maw said: “I believe that this application highlights the good that this planning committee can do and that we can make a real difference which can have a positive impact on residents and neighbours alike.”

He said: “Following our deferral and our site visit, the application that is before us now addresses everything with regard to those concerns.”

Cllr Maw suggested that the application should stand as an example for the planning committee to “address concerns of residents” when making decisions in the future.

He added: “I would love to think that every time an application is made, we would think as a committee how we address the situation and try to enforce and clear up the area. That is what we are here for. So I would absolutely like to move that we accept the recommendation.”

Cllr Glenn Goodbery said: “I would like to endorse everything Cllr Maw just said. I think the applicant has taken all our concerns into consideration and addressed them and therefore I’m more than happy to second this application.”

According to a new report presented to members for the upcoming meeting, each of the units “exceeds the Government’s guideline” for minimum space standards nationally and “by a considerable margin” in most cases.

Chair of the meeting, Cllr Jane Mortimer, said: “I’d like to say before we go to the vote, that the deferral from the last time was absolutely necessary and we’ve managed to get what we’d like. The officers have managed to get the changes put in and we’ve got all the information that we required.

“So I think that’s a really good outcome for the whole committee.”