'Grosmont is still open' says council as more details of bus crash bridge repair released

The pretty village of Grosmont, one of the main stations on The North Yorkshire Moors heritage railway line, is still open and as welcoming as ever says North Yorkshire Council.

One of the main routes into the village has been closed to vehicles since a bus crash badly damaged a bridge on Front Street earlier this month.

Pedestrian access to the route has since been restored and North Yorkshire Council’s highways department are now working to restore vehicular access.

The aftermath of the Grosmont bus crash. Courtesy Robert Townsend

A temporary restriction of traffic order has been put in place while the work is carried out

North Yorkshire Council’s highways area manager, Richard Marr, said: “We appreciate the inconvenience that the closure of the road is having on the local community and visitors to Grosmont.

“Our highways team carried out investigations after the coach was removed to determine the scale of repairs required.

“Some blocks were smashed when they hit the bottom of the beck and were subsequently crushed by the bus.

“We are now liaising with the North York Moors National Park to install a temporary wall, which will enable us to reopen the road while we source new stone.

“At this time, we can’t provide timescales of when this will be, but we will update the public when we know more.”

Grosmont can be access along Eskdaleside from Sleights.

Visitors can travel to Sleights on the A169 from Pickering from the south, or via the A171 and A169 from Teesside and the north or from the centre of Whitby.