New spa, wedding venue, and holiday accommodation proposed at Killerby Old Hall, near Cayton Bay

Killerby Old Hall, proposed holiday lets building. Edwardson Associates

Plans to create six new holiday lets with spa facilities as well as a wedding venue at Killerby Old Hall, near Cayton Bay Beach, have been submitted to the planning authority.

Shaun and Babette Pye’s application proposes building the spa facilities and the six one-bed holiday rooms inside a ‘redundant’ stone building.

They said that the plan sought to “satisfy growing demand for this [type] of facility”.

Killerby Old Hall, proposed wedding venue. Edwardson Associates

The proposed wedding venue would replace an existing caravan storage area.

However, no changes have been proposed to the Grade-II Listed Old Hall building.

The site currently has 47 caravan pitches, glamping pods and holiday cottages of varying sizes, hot tubs, and a swimming pool, according to its website.

The proposed wedding venue would be a timber-clad building with “views over the attractive landscaped grounds”.

Killerby Old Hall. Google Maps

It would also have a “rosemary tile roof” with windows and doors in “heritage colours”.

The spa facility would include a sauna, gym, treatment facility and changing rooms, according to documents submitted to the council.

The applicants said: “Increased visitor spending arising from the proposals will have a positive economic impact on other local businesses.”

They added that as the site is “largely separated from neighbours” they did not envisage “adverse social effects”.

In terms of protecting the landscape, the application states that “excellent levels of mature trees and hedgerow screening” meant that the impact of the development on the wider countryside would be “negligible”.