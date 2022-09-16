Most council services, including offices, the customer first service, and bin collections will be suspended on Monday September 19.

Bin collections will take place on Saturday September 24 which means that five days of collections will be provided during the week.

It was announced last week that the day of the state funeral of Her Majesty will be a Bank Holiday. The council has said it will be broadcasting the funeral at 11am on Monday September 19 in the Grand Hall at Scarborough Spa.

The authority has said that it will also be promoting the changes on its website and social media channels, as well as a message alert service for subscribing customers.

Scarborough Council has also cancelled scheduled meetings of the authority following the death of the Queen on Thursday September 8.

The meetings have been cancelled up until September 21, although North Yorkshire County Council has only suspended meetings until Monday.

A Scarborough Council spokesperson said: “In line with many other public sector organisations, we are rescheduling meetings that were due to take place during the period of national mourning.”

Scarborough Town Hall will be lit up in regal purple each night for the duration of the period of national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

But not all council services will be affected during the Bank Holiday, as the council will continue to provide street cleaning, bereavement services, its homelessness duty and “some other essential services”.

Council car parks and public toilets will remain open although the authority’s Everyone Active operated sites at Scarborough Sports Village, Whitby Leisure Centre and Pindar Leisure Centre will close.

The council has said that doors at Scarborough Spa will open at 10.30am and people are “advised to arrive in good time to avoid disturbing the start of the funeral”.

No refreshments will be available, although guests can bring a soft drink with them.

The council will not be organising further events or ceremonies with regard to the death of the Queen, but it will light up the Town Hall in “regal purple” each night for the duration of the period of national mourning