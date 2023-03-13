Cllr David Jeffels, who is set to receive a Lifetime of Service award at a special meeting of Scarborough Council, has said that receiving the honour is the “equivalent of an Oscar in local Government”.

Former Conservative councillor and Honorary Alderman Godfrey Allanson and Cllr Jeffels, a Conservative representing the Derwent Valley and Moor ward, are set to receive the awards “in recognition of the longevity of service”.

A special meeting of Scarborough Council will be held on Monday March 20 to bestow a number of honours before the authority is abolished on April 1.

Cllr David Jeffels, inset, is to receive a top civic award for his service to local Government.

From April, a new unitary authority, North Yorkshire Council, will take over as part of a plan for local government reorganisation and a bid for devolution for the county.

Supporters of the devolution plan hope that it will lead to greater local powers and economic benefits, while others have raised concerns about maintaining funding for coastal communities and projects.

As well as receiving the Lifetime of Service award, Cllr Jeffels is also being made an Honorary Alderman at the Scarborough Council meeting.

Speaking to The Scarborough News, he said: “To receive this equivalent of an Oscar in local government is a big honour and a very pleasant surprise from fellow councillors.”

The special council meeting will also see 11 other councillors named Honorary Aldermen and Honorary Alderwomen, a title that can be granted to members who have served on the council for a minimum of sixteen years.

The 12 councillors nominated for the award are councillors Derek Bastiman, Eric Broadbent, Bill Chatt, Mike Cockerill, Sam Cross, David Jeffels, Janet Jefferson, Helen Mallory, Jane Mortimer, Tony Randerson, and Andrew Backhouse.

The late Mrs Hazel Lynskey, former Mayor of Scarborough who passed away last year, is also nominated for the award.

At the upcoming meeting, the Freedom of the Borough will also be granted to footballer Beth Mead, from Hinderwell, near Whitby, and Rugby Union player Zoe Aldcroft, from Scarborough.

Cllr Jeffels also paid tribute to former councillor David Billing who was made an Honorary Alderman last year, after his recent death.

He said: “David was highly respected by all political groups at both North Yorkshire County and Scarborough Borough Councils, in his long-standing role as a senior NHS Officer.

