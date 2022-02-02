From February 19 to 27, the Arriva service will run from 8.30am to 5pm every 30 minutes, with buses transporting passengers from the site and into the bus station.

North Yorkshire County Council says it is responding to local concerns around visitor numbers in Whitby.

The park and ride service will be running in Whitby over February half-term.

County Cllr David Chance, who represents Whitby Mayfield-cum Mulgrave, said: “The park and ride operates every day from mid-April to the end of October each year.

"However, we have listened to recent public feedback asking for the service to operate at busy off-peak periods, so we have launched this trial to assess the demand.

"We will then look at its usage and decide whether to progress plans for future trials.”

"The park and ride is valued by day-trippers, visitors and locals wanting to avoid driving into the town centre, and we know it has huge benefits on reducing congestion over the summer months," he said.

Whitby Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild welcomed the approach.

“The Town Council has asked for better year-round utilisation of the park and ride for a long time and we are pleased that the County Council has heeded our call.

"We hope that visitors to Whitby will take this opportunity to prove the value of this service beyond what has previously been limited to a historic idea of high and low seasons," she added.

“We all need to recognise the new reality to offer a proper visitor experience, where getting to Whitby, parking in Whitby and walking around in Whitby are all part of a pleasurable experience for visitors and residents.”

Adrian Fusco of Royal Fisheries said some of his customers rely on the park and ride service.

“A year-round parking facility not only supports local businesses like ours, but gives us the opportunity to promote how accessible and affordable a day in Whitby can be, providing our customers with further justification to visit Whitby at any time of the year.”