Plans submitted for more homes to be built in Cayton, Scarborough

More new homes could be built to the south of Scarborough after plans were submitted to the borough council for a major new development in Cayton.

Developer Gladman has made the proposal for a site off Mill Lane.

The development will comprise up to 200 homes, a public open space, landscaping, a parcel of land for future expansion of Cayton Community Primary School and a vehicular access point from Mill Lane.

The application comes on the back of another proposal, by Persimmon Homes Ltd, to build 1,400 homes on land to the south of Cayton Low Road, which was submitted to the council earlier this year and which is currently going through the planning process. The Middle Deepdale site in nearby Eastfield will provide a further 1,350 homes when work is completed.

The Gladman application, which is for outline planning permission, states that it would bring a number of benefits to Cayton and the borough, including more affordable homes.

It adds: “This proposal would be deliverable in the short term and increase the supply and choice of housing in Cayton and Scarborough. It would contribute towards economic growth and have wider social benefits to the local community, meeting a range of housing requirements, including affordable housing.

“The delivery of 15 per cent affordable housing on site would respond to the significant shortfall in affordable housing delivery over the past four years. The delivery of up to 30 affordable dwellings on site is a significant benefit of the proposed development.

“The inclusion of additional land for the school will allow for future expansion of Cayton Primary School and benefit the existing and future community.”

Six Cayton residents have so far objected to the plan, with one, Claire Hall, saying: “I object to this development and any further houses in Cayton.

“There is not enough doctors or school places for the residents who already live in this area.”

Others state that the site is not on the council’s local plan and that the area is prone to flooding.

Resident John Duck writes that the development would be a “disaster for all” and doubts the village could cope with the extra traffic.

The plan is now out to consultation.