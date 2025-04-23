Pressure mounts on council over Scarborough Athletic pitch repairs as 2,400 sign petition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pressure is mounting on North Yorkshire Council to ensure that Scarborough Athletic FC’s pitch is repaired for the season as fans and politicians call for urgent action.

More than 2,400 fans have signed a petition addressed to North Yorkshire Council (NYC) after the authority said that its plan to replace the playing surface at Scarborough Sports Village will not be completed by the start of the football season in August.

The council had been planning to replace the surface with an upgraded version at the end of the current season.

Jo Ireland, the NYC’s assistant director for culture, leisure and libraries, said: “A site survey has identified serious structural issues including a defective drainage system installed when the facility was first constructed.

Boro in action at home earlier this season.

“The works required before the pitch can be resurfaced are therefore considerably more extensive and complex.”

The online petition, which was created on April 17, has since racked up almost 2,500 signatures and states that “restoring the 3G pitch is not just about sports; it’s about investing in community well-being, youth development, and the economic benefits that come from attracting spectators and hosting games”.

Coun Derek Bastiman and Coun David Jeffels have said that the issue should be treated as a “top priority” and called for a cross-party group to investigate the delay and what could be done to “move the situation forward”.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), they said: “It is vital that everything is done to ensure SAFC is able to use the pitch from the start of the season in August.

“The club has gone from strength to strength in recent years and with its current talented and experienced team, must be in a strong position to achieve promotion in the coming season.

“Those running the club and the players have worked hard to ensure it remains the successful club it has been for well over a hundred years.

Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “I appreciate this is extremely worrying for Scarborough Athletic Football Club, Scarborough Ladies Football Club and the other teams that use the pitch as well as everyone involved in any way with this beloved fan-owned community football club.

The MP said that in meetings with NYC, she had “impressed the importance of SAFC being able to kick off the new season in August” and that the authority “needs to act with urgency”.

She added: “As the club does not own the ground they rely on fans on match days and sponsors to maintain the revenue of the club.

"The stakes are high, as are emotions.

"The town cannot lose their club for a second time.

"I will be pushing for a plan.”

North Yorkshire Council has been approached for an update.

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull has said he is confident the town will not lost its football club after a traumatic week – he is just not sure how.

He was heartened by the response of fans, drawing their second-biggest home crowd of the season – 2,115 – for Monday’s final home game against Darlington.

"I get the sense the town and local businesses are behind us,” he said.