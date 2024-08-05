‘Stalled’ work to build Scarborough women’s refuge raised in Parliament by MP Alison Hume

The “stalled” work to build a women’s refuge in Scarborough has been raised in Parliament by MP Alison Hume.

The construction of a refuge for victims of domestic violence in Scarborough was given the go-ahead in June 2022, but more than two years later the plans have stalled.

Last year North Yorkshire Council said that “inflationary costs have impacted the scheme” which is being developed by Beyond Housing, which also bought the site from the council.

The council added that meeting the housing needs of victims of domestic violence was “a priority” and that it was “looking at options” to deal with the shortfall.

The issue has now been raised in Parliament and with the UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Speaking in the House of Commons last week, Alison Hume MP said: “Scarborough has the highest domestic abuse rate in North Yorkshire but we don’t have a single refuge in the whole constituency of Scarborough and Whitby.

“Planning permission for a women’s refuge was granted in 2022 but progress has stalled due to rising business costs.

“Can the Home Secretary please advise how the shortfall in funds referenced by North Yorkshire Council, Beyond Housing, and Homes England may be met so this vital service can be built?”

During the election, Ms Hume said she would “ensure the women’s refuge in Scarborough is built and champion delivery of preventative work in schools”.

Responding to the question, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told the House: “My Honourable friend is right to point out the really important work that is done by refuges and by all kinds of different voluntary sector groups that do immensely important work supporting victims and providing specialist advice.”

However, she added: “We do have to recognise that funding has been hit for local council services and it is one of the issues that will be covered by my Right Honourable friend the chancellor in her statement in due course.

“But also, I think we want to see work done in every community across the country as part of this mission so that we make sure that we get the best impact from every pound there is in order to be able to support women and girls against violence and abuse.”

The Labour Party has pledged to halve violence against women and girls within the next decade.

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has also promised to put domestic abuse specialists in police control rooms and set up dedicated courts for rape trials.