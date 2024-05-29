RNLI lifeguards return to Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington area beaches for the summer season
Large numbers of people are heading to the coast with the school summer half-term well under way – and the RNLI urges people to go to a lifeguarded beach if they plan on getting in the water.
Lifeguarded beaches will be operational from now, 10am to 6pm every day.
Lifesaving cover will start at the following beaches from Saturday 6 July:
Runswick Bay
Sandsend*
Cayton Bay*
Belvedere*
Bridlington North*
Bridlington South*
Withernsea
Hornsea
An asterisk denotes currently lifeguarded on weekends and in the half term – they will go full time on July 6.
All lifeguards maintain a level of fitness, which allows them to swim in under 3.5 minutes, and run 200m on sand in 40 seconds.
Training is an important ongoing factor for lifeguards, from fitness to operating the equipment and professional development.
Ted Morgan, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for East of England, said: “During pre-season training lifeguards are trained in casualty care, lifesaving skills, rescue techniques and incident management.
“Our lifeguards also complete multi-agency exercises working with HM Coastguard, East England Ambulance Service and RNLI and independent lifeboat stations.”
It comes in the same week that the RNLI launched its annual Float to Live water safety campaign, which shows people the technique to use to saves their own lives if they get into trouble in the water.
This season will be as crucial as the previous years, yet the 2024 season also holds a historical importance as the RNLI also celebrates its 200th
anniversary.