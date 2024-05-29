RNLI lifeguards return to Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington area beaches for the summer season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

RNLI lifeguards have returned to the area’s beaches for the 2024 summer season.

Large numbers of people are heading to the coast with the school summer half-term well under way – and the RNLI urges people to go to a lifeguarded beach if they plan on getting in the water.

Lifeguarded beaches will be operational from now, 10am to 6pm every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lifesaving cover will start at the following beaches from Saturday 6 July:

Lifeguard supervisor training.

Runswick Bay

Sandsend*

Cayton Bay*

Belvedere*

Bridlington South*

Withernsea

Hornsea

An asterisk denotes currently lifeguarded on weekends and in the half term – they will go full time on July 6.

All lifeguards maintain a level of fitness, which allows them to swim in under 3.5 minutes, and run 200m on sand in 40 seconds.

Training is an important ongoing factor for lifeguards, from fitness to operating the equipment and professional development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted Morgan, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for East of England, said: “During pre-season training lifeguards are trained in casualty care, lifesaving skills, rescue techniques and incident management.

“Our lifeguards also complete multi-agency exercises working with HM Coastguard, East England Ambulance Service and RNLI and independent lifeboat stations.”

It comes in the same week that the RNLI launched its annual Float to Live water safety campaign, which shows people the technique to use to saves their own lives if they get into trouble in the water.

This season will be as crucial as the previous years, yet the 2024 season also holds a historical importance as the RNLI also celebrates its 200th