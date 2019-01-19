Scarborough Athletic hold out for goalless draw at Matlock

Scarborough Athletic emerged from a frozen Matlock Town with a point after they held out for a goalless draw.

Boro found it difficult to get their engines going in the early stages as the temperatures dipped into minus figures.

Matlock could well have found themselves ahead, if not well clear, by the break as they created the lion's share of the chances.

Jamie Jackson should have done better with a free header in the box that he angled over the bar.

Then Luke Hinsley sprinted clear of the Boro defence, but he rolled straight into Tommy Taylor's grateful arms.

The dancing feet of both Craig King and Jackson then sliced with ease through the Boro defence, though neither could test a relieved Taylor.

After a warm cup of tea, Boro made a useful start to the new period. Ryan Watson underlining this with a skipping drive that hammered against the hoardings behind the goal.

Things began to settle again, before Boro conjured another good opening on the counter.

Watson teased the ball into the path of Walshaw, who twisted and turned his way into the box and drilled at goal. His effort was blocked and so was Michael Coulson's rebound, allowing Matlock to breathe again.

There was always threat from the hosts, roared on by a very vocal home support.

With the game edging towards the final whistle, King set off on another of his slalom-like runs. After giving Johnson a nightmare few seconds he drilled in a cross that just missed the ample hair of Jackson.

Matlock really went for the kill in the final seconds, launching attack after attack, but Boro hung on for the most battling of points.