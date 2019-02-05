Scarborough Open Air Theatre announces third concert for the summer ... perfect for dance music fans and clubbers

Scarborough's Open Air Theatre has announced the third act of its summer 2019 season.

Haçienda Classical is a stunning live music event which brings the iconic sounds and unique atmosphere of the legendary Manchester club.

It is heading to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 8.

The critically acclaimed show has been a smash hit with clubbers and dance music fans since its debut in 2016. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 8 from www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Support on the night comes from Manchester techno pioneers 808 State and a DJ set from music legend, and founding member of Joy Division and New Order, Peter Hook.

The latest announcement is the third for the year, following on from Sir Cliff Richard, who will play on Wednesday June 26, and pop princess Kylie Minogue on August 1.

Haçienda Classical has a new set for 2019, curated by legendary DJ Graeme Park, Executive Producer Peter Hook, and Musical Director Tim Crooks.

This will again include orchestral renditions of the much-loved classic club records from The Haçienda’s heritage, revisiting some of the tracks that have proved popular with fans as well as bringing new additions and arrangements of seminal tracks to the set.

Over its three years to date, Haçienda Classical concerts have brought together a mixed crowd and lively atmosphere at events which see the set played as a continuous live DJ mix where vocalists, choir, orchestra and guests all combine creating a vibrant, exciting performance.

Graeme Park said: "I'm thrilled that we'll be continuing the Haçienda Classical journey into 2019 and I'm already digging deep to find some new tracks for the new show. There are also some tracks from previous years that I'm keen to bring back and to make even better based on everything we've learned with all the incredible gigs so far. I'm determined to make next year's show even more exciting than we’ve had before."

Tickets for Haçienda Classical at Scarborough Open Air Theatre show go on sale at 9am on Friday February 8 via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).