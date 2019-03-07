See these beautiful pictures of World Book Day from down the years – do you know anyone?

Here's some of the best ones! Can you recognise anyone?

1. East Ayton Primary School, 2004 The Matrix, Men in Black, and James Bond join forces for the day. From left, Alex Glass, 11, Katie Chandler, 11, Thomas Riley, 11, Leanne Riley, 8, James Brown, 10, and Harry Taylor, 9. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Hertford Vale Primary School, Staxton, 2008 Dinner ladies Judy Bulman and Sue Bedford joined in with Funny-bones outfits and gingerbread men. Front headteacher Trina Price, reads to pupils Becky Green, 8(L), William Barker, 6 and Leah Boyes, 5. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Barrowcliff School, 2013 Robbie Kerr, left and Louis Winter enjoy World Book Day.. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Northstead School, 2009 Dressed as characters from their favourite books are (from left).. Sophie Moore, Ryan Ward, Jake Marshall, Laura Young, Regan Ingle, Milissa Fyfe-Barr and Spike Swift. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more