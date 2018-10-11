STEVE KITTRICK: Three wins puts us in a good place

This week has shown that football really is a funny game and that so much can happen.

We have had three wins and things are looking very bright with us at the top of the table.

There are a few teams behind us with games in hand, but I’d rather have the points on the board.

We have still got many of these teams to play twice as well, so there is plenty of interesting football ahead of us.

We said initially that we wanted to be coming away with two points a game and we are ahead of that at the moment, which is great.

We have only been beaten twice in our opening 13 league games, which is something you would definitely take at this stage of the season.

Saturday’s game is another big one because Bamber Bridge have started well and the club have always struggled to get a result against them.

Let’s hope that we can put that to bed, but it will be about the mindset that we take into the game.

We will welcome Matty Dixon back from an ankle injury on Saturday and we’ll be waiting on James Cadman after his partner, who is expecting a baby girl, was induced on Tuesday before our game at Stalybridge.

I’ve heard a few fans asking about putting an Under-19 on the bench for our games when we only have four subs - point taken.

It would be good for one of the younger lads to come in and get experience, but throwing them in there when they haven’t met any of the other lads might be a bit hard for them.

We are not training in midweek at the moment because of the fact that we are playing on a Tuesday and a Saturday every week.

When things die down a bit then we’ll invite a few of them down to integrate them in and have a look.

We have the pathway in place between the junior set-up, to the Scholarship and the Under-19s and that is something that we will use.