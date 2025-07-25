Flying Scotsman set to return to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway this autumn

Iconic locomotive No.60103 Flying Scotsman is scheduled to run a series of special services on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) in October and November.

In partnership with the National Railway Museum and Northern Steam Operations Ltd, these special services will operate on October 25-29 and November 1-5 and 8-12 as part of the nationwide Railway 200 celebrations.

Rail enthusiasts, families and history lovers can book their seats and enjoy a nostalgic return journey between Grosmont and Pickering, a scenic stretch of the NYMR’s heritage line through the North York Moors National Park.

Flying Scotsman was built in 1923 and made history as the first UK steam locomotive to officially reach 100mph.

A symbol of British railway engineering, it has captivated generations and most recently carried King Charles III along the very same NYMR route in 2023.

Laura Strangeway, CEO of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said: “We’re proud to welcome Flying Scotsman back to the NYMR as part of Railway 200.

“This is a unique opportunity for visitors to step back in time and experience the golden age of rail travel in one of the UK’s most breathtaking landscapes.

“It’s a celebration of our past and a moment to inspire future generations of railway enthusiasts.”

Visitors can pre-book seats for a return journey, with departures at 8.45am, 11.40am or 3pm for approximately two hours and 35 minutes of immersive steam travel.

Other non-seat-allocated services between Pickering, Grosmont and Whitby hauled by different locomotives will be running on these dates and visitors are welcome to board these services with a valid Flying Scotsman ticket.

Tickets for the journey start at £54.50 per person and with the donation fare, the NYMR can claim Gift Aid for every £1 donated to receive an extra 25p from HMRC, which will go towards the ongoing preservation of the heritage railway.

As a thank you, visitors who choose the donation fare will receive a £9 voucher to spend in the station shop or tearoom. An early bird offer is available - for those who book before August 31 there will be a 10 per cent discount.

Seats for these special services are limited and expected to sell quickly.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.nymr.co.uk/flyingscotsman