Scarborough's Beachcomber open top buses set to return for summer season
East Yorkshire Buses has announced has announced that their open top Beachcomber buses will return to Scarborough for this year’s summer season.
The services will run up to every 20 minutes between the Sea Life Centre in North Bay and Scarborough Spa in South Bay on weekends and school holidays from Saturday April 1 until the end of summer.
Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s managing director, said: “We’re really excited for the return of our Beachcomber service this summer season. Scarborough has always been a very popular tourist destination, and rightly so!
“We’re looking forward to helping everyone experience the best of the British summer.”
The bus operator said additional services will be running during the school holidays and weekends between July 1 and September 3 to meet increased demand.
In February, the company announced its plans to build a new ‘mega depot’ in Scarborough.
Discounted tickets and reduced park and ride fares are available via the East Yorkshire Buses app, the operator said, or passengers can pay full price using cash or contactless.
The announcement follows the start of the Coaster 12 and 13 services between Scarborough, Filey and Bridlington.