News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
2 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Scarborough's Beachcomber open top buses set to return for summer season

East Yorkshire Buses has announced has announced that their open top Beachcomber buses will return to Scarborough for this year’s summer season.

By George Buksmann
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read

The services will run up to every 20 minutes between the Sea Life Centre in North Bay and Scarborough Spa in South Bay on weekends and school holidays from Saturday April 1 until the end of summer.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s managing director, said: “We’re really excited for the return of our Beachcomber service this summer season. Scarborough has always been a very popular tourist destination, and rightly so!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to helping everyone experience the best of the British summer.”

Services between Scarborough's bays are set to return next month. (Photo: East Yorkshire Buses)
Services between Scarborough's bays are set to return next month. (Photo: East Yorkshire Buses)
Services between Scarborough's bays are set to return next month. (Photo: East Yorkshire Buses)
Most Popular

The bus operator said additional services will be running during the school holidays and weekends between July 1 and September 3 to meet increased demand.

In February, the company announced its plans to build a new ‘mega depot’ in Scarborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Discounted tickets and reduced park and ride fares are available via the East Yorkshire Buses app, the operator said, or passengers can pay full price using cash or contactless.

The announcement follows the start of the Coaster 12 and 13 services between Scarborough, Filey and Bridlington.

ScarboroughNorth BayScarborough SpaEast YorkshireSouth Bay