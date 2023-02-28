Whitby to Leeds Coastliner 840 bus service spared axe as £2 fare cap extended

The future of the service – which drops off at Flamingo Land theme park – came under threat last year following concerns over low passenger numbers.

Removal of the 840 route would have meant visitors being unable to reach Whitby from Leeds or York by public transport, as there is no rail link from the town to either city.

But the funding extension means more people can now take advantage of the £2 fare cap, which was originally due to end on Friday March 31, but has now been extended to the end of June.

Coastliner pictured at Goathland, near Whitby.

Coastliner’s parent company Transdev says 13,000 customers in the February half term week took advantage of the £2 maximum one-way fare, saving an average of £5.50 per trip.

The bus operator now says its Coastliner 840 service will not now be withdrawn in early April, as it steps up plans to attract more people to travel on its buses, including beyond the revised ending of the £2 fare cap on Friday June 30.

A further review of the route’s performance will take place in early Autumn.

Transdev Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “We are delighted to confirm that our Coastliner 840 route will continue this summer, following impressive increases in customer numbers using the service.

“Our current service will continue throughout the summer with minor changes to running times to assist with reliability.

"We’re also investigating ways to build in extra capacity at the busiest times, to make sure everyone who wants to travel with us can do so – we will announce full details of our summer timetable in due course.

“The Coastliner 840’s longer term future will naturally depend on how it performs beyond the end of June, but we are hoping that customers who discover what an amazing journey it is will want to experience it again, and by doing so, helping to secure it for everyone to enjoy.”

North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for Highways and Transport, Cllr Keane Duncan said the news was “very welcome” for the residents and visitors this important route serves.

“We are pleased to see an increase in passenger numbers for this route,” he said.

"We will work with Transdev and other operators over the coming months to promote services and encourage more people to choose the bus.”

Coastliner’s 840 route between Leeds, York, Malton, Pickering, and Whitby was named Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route in a national poll of bus users.