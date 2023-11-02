Storm Ciarán: Floods expected in East Yorkshire and council has urged residents to be prepared

East Yorkshire council are on standby as flood alerts are announced across the region.

Further heavy rainfall is expected in our area from midnight tonight (00.00 Thursday 2 November) with the arrival of Storm Ciarán, following last weekend’s unexpected weather which caused more than 20 roads to be flooded.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is gearing up operations in preparation in case, with the workforce on standby round the clock to deal with any issues that occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of roads were closed on Sunday (29 October) and this may happen again, but council staff will be ready to arrange road closures for people’s safety if needed.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams will be working alongside Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency responders.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning of rain and forecasts gusty winds expected for tomorrow (Thursday) for the East Riding.

There is currently flood alerts for parts of Bridlington, North Holderness, Hull, and Cottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Skelton, the council’s acting director of streetscene services, said: “We are continuing to deal with the impacts of Sunday’s weather across the area, when we saw up to 40mm of rain falling, causing flooding problems at 35 locations and leading to several roads being closed.

“All roads have now reopened and the flood water has receded.

“However, as the ground in many areas is still waterlogged from last weekend’s heavy rainfall, some flooding is likely during the next storm.

“The worst areas affected last weekend were Dunswell, Wilberfoss and Lockington, and they may be affected again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst we can’t always stop flooding, with the right preparations in advance, and by responding swiftly to warnings when they are issued, there is a great deal people can do to reduce the impact of a flood.

“We don’t want to alarm people, we just want residents to be prepared just in case.”

Residents are being encouraged to take their own measures if they are at risk from possible flooding, including:

stocking up with your own sandbags – please don’t rely on the council to supply them as they are needed to protect infrastructure in emergencies,

signing up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings,

following @EnvAgencyNYE on X (formerly Twitter) for the latest flood updates,

calling the Floodline on 0345 3881188.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those whose homes or businesses are flooded, contact the council for help immediately on 01482 393939.

In an emergency situation always call 999.

Visit the council’s website for information and advice.