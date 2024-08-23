Will Storm Lilian ruin the Bank Holiday weekend? Here’s your forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend is set to be blustery with sunny intervals and wet weather, according to the Met Office.

Storm Lilian is set to bring strong winds today to the Yorkshire coast today (August 23), with the rest of the weekend set to stay blustery and wet.

A weather warning for strong winds is in place across the Yorkshire coast until 11am today. Visit here to find out more.

The UV levels are set at ‘high’ today, but will reduce to ‘medium for the rest of the weekend. The Pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ until Bank Holiday Monday, when it will rise to a ‘high’ level.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this Bank Holiday weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Very windy start, briefly gales or severe gales, with cloud and rain quickly clearing east. Drier and brighter conditions following, with sunny spells, but also some isolated blustery showers.

Winds easing later in the day.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 33mph, with highs of 52mph in the morning, making it feel like 17°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:10am and low tide is expected at 13:39pm.

Tonight:

Winds tending to ease into the evening, with any showers clearing to leave some late sunny spells. Cloud thickening overnight with outbreaks of rain or showers possible by dawn. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Saturday:

A bright and breezy start with patchy cloud and some sunny intervals. Heavy showers developing over western hills through the morning, these slowly spreading east, clearing later in the day.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 13°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:54am and low tide is expected at 14:21pm.

Sunday:

Increasingly windy and cloudy Sunday, with outbreaks of rain or showers. Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, with highs of approximately 43mph, making it feel like 11°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:42am and low tide is expected at 15:07pm.

Bank Holiday Monday:

Breezy and partly cloudy Monday, with isolated showers. Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Becoming warmer.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 16°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:36am and low tide is expected at 15:59pm.