Will the intense rain and wind continue? Weekend weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Saturday is the only exception, with some dry, sunny spells expected. Winds will also calm on Saturday.
Friday and Sunday however, are predicted to be cold, wet and windy.
Following the yellow rain warning issued for the Yorkshire coast, many places are at risk of flooding. Visit here for more information on the flood warnings covering the Yorkshire coast. Visit here for advice on how to drive safely during wet weather.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:
Today:
Feeling cool, especially along the coasts with a brisk northerly wind. Brighter than of late with a good deal of sunny spells and some isolated showers.
Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Winds may be around 40mph, with highs of 49mph expected, making it feel like 7°C.
Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:31am and low tide is expected at 13:39pm.
Tonight:
Showers ease in the evening becoming dry overnight with clearing skies. Feeling cold under the clear skies leading to some rural grass frost overnight.
Minimum temperature 3 °C.
Saturday:
A cold, clear start to the day with rural grass frost. Showers developing in the west of the region, mainly affecting the Pennines, staying dry and sunny in the east. Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 10°C.
Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:42am and low tide is expected at 14:45pm.
Sunday:
Sunny intervals change to cloudy by lunchtime. Increasing cloud through Sunday with rain and wind arriving overnight and lasting throughout Monday. Temperatures staying chilly.
Maximum temperature 14°C.
Winds may be around 20mph, with highs of 48mph expected, making it feel like 10°C.
Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:32am and low tide is expected at 15:30pm.
